Partners Group Holding AG Lowers Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Partners Group Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the period. Sempra Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $12,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,644,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,029,000 after purchasing an additional 768,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,303,000 after purchasing an additional 732,415 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

SRE traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,919. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.75. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

