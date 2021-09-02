Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Patterson Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.050 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patterson Companies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Patterson Companies worth $23,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.