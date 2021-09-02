Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $355.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post $355.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $358.70 million and the lowest is $352.00 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $207.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth $796,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,582,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,669,000 after purchasing an additional 359,820 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 105,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 52,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,069,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 181,781 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $7.99. 1,696,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,397. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

