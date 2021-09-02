Paul Carreiro Sells 3,300 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$203.90, for a total value of C$672,864.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$786,027.56.

Paul Carreiro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kinaxis alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Paul Carreiro sold 3,750 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.00, for a total value of C$738,763.13.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Paul Carreiro sold 1,752 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.41, for a total value of C$340,610.00.

TSE:KXS opened at C$205.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of C$5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 9,791.90. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$124.05 and a 52-week high of C$223.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$172.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$157.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KXS shares. Laurentian raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$200.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$201.50.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.