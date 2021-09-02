PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives $317.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,554,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,759. The company has a market capitalization of $336.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.92. PayPal has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,152,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

