PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.3% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.75. 5,554,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,670,759. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $336.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

