Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 200.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSFE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Paysafe in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

PSFE traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,843. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

