Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.40

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 169118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60.

Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Peak Fintech Group Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Peak Fintech Group, Inc is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

