Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.40

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 169118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60.

Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Peak Fintech Group Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Peak Fintech Group, Inc is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

