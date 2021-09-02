Peanut Hits One Day Volume of $649,472.00 (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Peanut has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $649,472.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Peanut has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00060371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00137373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.06 or 0.00816753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00047595 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,117,727 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

