Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives GBX 714.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 714.17 ($9.33).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pearson to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 960 ($12.54) in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 764 ($9.98) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 20.63. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 478.90 ($6.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 809.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 810.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.