Peel Hunt Upgrades The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) to “Buy”

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WEGRY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

WEGRY opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 2.09.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.