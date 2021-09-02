PegNet Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,511.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, PegNet has traded 59.9% lower against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PegNet has a market cap of $110,526.56 and $1,511.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00063618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00132168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00156528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,768.88 or 0.07630396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,294.27 or 0.99800154 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.40 or 0.00794452 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

