Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Kevin Cornils Sells 3,278 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Kevin Cornils sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $327,931.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PTON stock opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.78.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

