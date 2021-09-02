Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Short Interest Up 19.0% in August

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 966,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PVAC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of PVAC stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,578. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $793.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.53.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,756,000 after buying an additional 36,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 882,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,401,000 after buying an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 613,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after buying an additional 323,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 43,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 237,692 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

