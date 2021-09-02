Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PFBX opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Peoples Financial has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $17.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.28 million, a PE ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans.

