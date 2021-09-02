Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PFBX opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Peoples Financial has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $17.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.28 million, a PE ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.65.
Peoples Financial Company Profile
