Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director William E. Aubrey II Buys 2,297 Shares of Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PFIS stock opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $47.54.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

