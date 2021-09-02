PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,394 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $18,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2,101.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.09.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $188.01 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.50 and a 1-year high of $189.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.