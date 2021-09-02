Permission Coin 1-Day Volume Reaches $692,881.00 (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Permission Coin has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Permission Coin has a market cap of $40.41 million and approximately $692,881.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00065153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00133598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00156980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.41 or 0.07544649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,959.38 or 0.99705062 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.90 or 0.00808059 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,111,788,864 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

