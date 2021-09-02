Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €209.00 ($245.88) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €191.00 ($224.71) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €195.08 ($229.51).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

EPA RI opened at €184.55 ($217.12) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €183.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €173.98. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.