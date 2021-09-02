Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €223.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €223.00 ($262.35) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s previous close.

RI has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €196.25 ($230.88).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €184.55 ($217.12) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €183.24 and its 200 day moving average is €173.98.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

