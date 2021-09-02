PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Short Interest Update

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 438,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the July 29th total of 568,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 237,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE:PTR opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $51.16.

PTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in PetroChina in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PetroChina by 48.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PetroChina by 41.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

