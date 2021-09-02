Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POFCY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

POFCY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,767. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $491.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

