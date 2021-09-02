Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Short Interest Update

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,420,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 54,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

PFE stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,156,568. The company has a market cap of $261.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

