PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Critical Survey

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PFSweb and Research Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb 0 0 2 0 3.00 Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

PFSweb presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.81%. Research Solutions has a consensus target price of $5.18, suggesting a potential upside of 96.77%. Given Research Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than PFSweb.

Volatility and Risk

PFSweb has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PFSweb and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb -2.23% -7.96% -2.05% Research Solutions -0.63% -3.90% -1.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PFSweb and Research Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb $342.51 million 0.82 -$5.50 million ($0.15) -88.40 Research Solutions $31.06 million 2.23 -$660,000.00 ($0.03) -87.67

Research Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PFSweb. PFSweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Research Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of PFSweb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of PFSweb shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Research Solutions beats PFSweb on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc. engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services. The PFS Operations segment offers its services to support and improve the physical and post-click experience, such as logistics and fulfillment; customer care and order to cash service; and distributed order orchestration and payment services. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

