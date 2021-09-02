PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $16.48.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $13,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.