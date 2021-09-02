Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in August

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the July 29th total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,129.0 days.

Shares of PHMMF opened at $88.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of -0.06. Pharma Mar has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.32.

Pharma Mar Company Profile

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

