Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.23 million.

Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.04. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.49.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAHC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,489 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

