Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 782,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $67,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $69.21 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.19.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

