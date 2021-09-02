Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

NYSE PHR traded down $6.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.64. 39,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.39 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $4,160,723.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $1,275,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,589 shares of company stock valued at $18,483,307. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

