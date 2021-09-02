Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE PDM opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,289,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 451,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 26,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.