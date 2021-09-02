PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Down 22.5% in August

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the July 29th total of 197,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Shares of PCN opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $19.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.