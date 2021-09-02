PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 814,900 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 975,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,570. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 37,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 132,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

