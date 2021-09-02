Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $100.01 and last traded at $103.27. Approximately 162,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,884,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,984,000 after buying an additional 2,685,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,076 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,817,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

