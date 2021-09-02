Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 596.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,869 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $13,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $1,006,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $844,740.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 967,470 shares of company stock worth $68,648,482. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

NYSE:PINS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $56.97. 92,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,380,447. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.60. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.