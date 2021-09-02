Piper Sandler Weighs in on Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

NYSE:BXP opened at $115.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.92. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,389,000 after acquiring an additional 193,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,254,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,868,000 after purchasing an additional 312,160 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after buying an additional 391,600 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after buying an additional 452,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

