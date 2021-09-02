Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Trading Down 7.1%

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)’s share price fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.41 and last traded at $29.66. 6,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 312,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Plantronics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 1.85.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.71% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $431.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Plantronics (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.