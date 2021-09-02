Platform Technology Partners Acquires New Holdings in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZK International Group during the first quarter worth about $2,114,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZK International Group during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZK International Group during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ZK International Group during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ZK International Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZKIN opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the manufacturing, research, development and sale of stainless steel pipes and carbon steel pipe products. Its products include steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, pipe fittings, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products.

