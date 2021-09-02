PlayDapp Market Capitalization Reaches $223.80 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00002454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a market cap of $223.80 million and $68.15 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00136982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.18 or 0.00818458 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047946 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp (PLA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,976,702 coins. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

