PlayDapp Price Hits $1.23 on Exchanges (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00002454 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $223.80 million and approximately $68.15 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PLA is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,976,702 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

