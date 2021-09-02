Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. Plexus posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.12.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.81. The stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,991. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.20. Plexus has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.63.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,229,000 after buying an additional 160,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,282 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Plexus by 25.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,594,000 after purchasing an additional 448,141 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,076,000 after purchasing an additional 122,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Plexus by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

