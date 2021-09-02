PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $55.95 Million Position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,566,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,117 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $55,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,193,000 after purchasing an additional 195,471 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,836,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

SNSR stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $38.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.