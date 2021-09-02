PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 17,570 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 764,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $77,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $110.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.03. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

