PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 221,512 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,512 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.56% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $61,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of LIT opened at $84.17 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $87.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.91.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

