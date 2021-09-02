PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,998 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,414 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of The Boeing worth $82,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

NYSE:BA opened at $218.12 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.63.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

