PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

VDC opened at $188.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $157.69 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.