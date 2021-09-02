PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 3,142 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $25,562,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,694,000 after purchasing an additional 248,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

HLI opened at $90.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.26. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $91.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

