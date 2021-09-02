PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $169,000 in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 1.4% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 4.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.5% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner stock opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

