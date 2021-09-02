PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,522 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Capital International Investors increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226,724 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $61,976,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,018,000 after purchasing an additional 569,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $124.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.12. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. Finally, raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

