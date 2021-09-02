PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes $164,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,632,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,690 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 238.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,296,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 52.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,877,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,528 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNP. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

