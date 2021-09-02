PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes $229,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Dominion Energy by 12.3% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 119,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

